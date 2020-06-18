Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Insulet worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Insulet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.30 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $114.13 and a 1 year high of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.95.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

