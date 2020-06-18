Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 168,926 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 346.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,926 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,693,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,454,573.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,852. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $55.83. 156,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

