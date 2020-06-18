TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.46. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 134,736 shares changing hands.

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

