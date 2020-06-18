Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $605.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,005.98. The stock had a trading volume of 139,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,406. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $839.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.06. The company has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,114.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

