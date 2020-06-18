Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $19.37, approximately 1,762,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,087,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 117,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after buying an additional 1,661,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

