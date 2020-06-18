Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,157. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

