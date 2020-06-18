Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Teradyne (NYSE:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TER. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of TER traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.62. 233,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,991. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 51.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

