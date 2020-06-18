Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $78.65 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.07.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

