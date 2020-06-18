Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) Announces Dividend of GBX 30

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEP opened at GBX 1,480.63 ($18.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.08. Telecom plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 907 ($11.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.17). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telecom plus from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FinnCap reduced their target price on Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.45) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.18)) on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Monday.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

