Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $1,384,020.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Michael Goldstein sold 7,689 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,384,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62.

Shares of TDOC opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

