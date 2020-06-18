TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,074,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.