TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
TELA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,074,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.
