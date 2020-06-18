Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a P/E ratio of -174.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.