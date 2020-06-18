TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 43,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,296. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

