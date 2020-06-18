Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 402 ($5.12) to GBX 452 ($5.75) in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.40 ($6.45).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 635 ($8.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 548.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.96. The firm has a market cap of $696.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 5,357 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($38,181.49). Also, insider Jennifer Lawrence purchased 1,864 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £9,991.04 ($12,716.10).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

