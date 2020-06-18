TD Securities Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

BLDP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 37,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 1.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

