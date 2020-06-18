T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

T&D stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. T&D has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

