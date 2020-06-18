Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

TCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 251,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,934. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taubman Centers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408,711 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,760,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $57,405,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

