Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 on August 28th

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TAM opened at GBX 286 ($3.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. Tatton Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

