Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 on August 28th

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TAM opened at GBX 286 ($3.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. Tatton Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
