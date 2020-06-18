Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Press coverage about Target Capital (CVE:TCI) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Target Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Target Capital stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Target Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

Target Capital Company Profile

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

