Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $95.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.66. 35,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,356. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

