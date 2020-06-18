Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Tristia Harrison Acquires 223,045 Shares

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Tristia Harrison purchased 223,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £198,510.05 ($252,653.75).
Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 89.75 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.53. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.50 ($1.60).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.
About Talktalk Telecom Group
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.
