Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Tristia Harrison Acquires 223,045 Shares

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Tristia Harrison purchased 223,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £198,510.05 ($252,653.75).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 89.75 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.53. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.50 ($1.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is an increase from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TALK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.88 ($1.39).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

