T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.63. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 115,038 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

