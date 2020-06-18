Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of DKS opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $73,988,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

