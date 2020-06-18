SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SuperCom earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected SuperCom’s ranking:

Get SuperCom alerts:

SPCB stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.