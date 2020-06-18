Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.41, approximately 464,557 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 351,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $431,000. AXA bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $855,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $8,217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $9,818,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $45,170,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

