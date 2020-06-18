SunTrust Banks Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Buy

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of AIV opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

