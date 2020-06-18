Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kroger Put Options (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 46,166 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,178% compared to the average daily volume of 3,613 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

