Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,368 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,700% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,948 shares of company stock worth $1,913,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.