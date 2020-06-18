Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sterling Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS STCC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Sterling Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc, distributes and sells O-rings and other rubber products worldwide. The company provides O-rings, rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cords, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant products for use in automotive, pump, transmission, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging industries.

