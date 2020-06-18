Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 76000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.