SteepCoin Hits Market Cap of $15,759.32 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $15,759.32 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002255 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000535 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

