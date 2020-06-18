Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Standard Life Aberdeen earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

