SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

