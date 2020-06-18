Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media coverage about Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spine Injury Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SPIN stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Spine Injury Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.