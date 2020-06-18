SparksPay (SPK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $22,236.11 and approximately $52.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 157.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,040,709 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,002 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

