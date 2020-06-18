Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spanish Broadcasting System earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SBSAA opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.22.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

