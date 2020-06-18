Source Bioscience (LON:SBS) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Source Bioscience (LON:SBS) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Source Bioscience earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Source Bioscience has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.24).

Source Bioscience Company Profile

Source BioScience plc is a provider of laboratory services and products to the healthcare and clinical, life and applied sciences and biopharmaceutical industries. The Company operates through two segments: Laboratory Services and Products. The Company’s Laboratory Services segment consists of the laboratory and analytical testing activities of the Group including diagnostic testing for cancer and infectious disease; deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing and contract research activities; stability and cryostorage in addition to analytical services, and stability testing.

