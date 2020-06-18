SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Tops $719,086.23

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $719,086.23 and $158,075.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003474 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,857,900 coins and its circulating supply is 25,780,808 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.