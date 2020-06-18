SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

