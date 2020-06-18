SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 10,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,630. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

