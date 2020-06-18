Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 176,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,750,804. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.