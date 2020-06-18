Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Given a C$0.41 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) has been given a C$0.41 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 256.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE SOI opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Sirios Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

