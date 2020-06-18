Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down to $74.39

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.91, but opened at $74.39. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 272,557 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.