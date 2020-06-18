Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down to $74.39

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.91, but opened at $74.39. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 272,557 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

