SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$282,009.92 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 23,200 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$282,009.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,250,008.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.93 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

