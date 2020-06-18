Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.24

Shares of Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 488000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33.

About Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.