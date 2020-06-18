Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($30.23) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.55) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greggs to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,860 ($23.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Greggs to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,076.43 ($26.43).

Get Greggs alerts:

LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,794 ($22.83) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,713.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,985.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550 ($32.46).

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.22) per share, for a total transaction of £178,778.39 ($227,540.27). Also, insider Richard Hutton purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £1,363.83 ($1,735.82). Insiders have acquired 11,540 shares of company stock worth $18,194,582 over the last ninety days.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.