Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 35 ($0.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Capita from GBX 84 ($1.07) to GBX 74 ($0.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.43 ($0.87).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.32. The firm has a market cap of $707.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

