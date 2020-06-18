Shopify (TSE:SHO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Press coverage about Shopify (TSE:SHO) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Shopify's ranking:

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.97) by C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$630.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

