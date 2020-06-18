Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $825.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $817.36 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $844.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shopify by 46.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

