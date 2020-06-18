ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ShiftPixy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PIXY stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

